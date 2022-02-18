Sign up
Just A Bit of Garlic DSC_0471
For Flash of Red - shapes
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes beautifully captured.
February 18th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great B&W shot.
February 18th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shapes, nicely captured!
February 18th, 2022
