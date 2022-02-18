Previous
Next
Just A Bit of Garlic DSC_0471 by merrelyn
Photo 776

Just A Bit of Garlic DSC_0471

For Flash of Red - shapes
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shapes beautifully captured.
February 18th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great B&W shot.
February 18th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shapes, nicely captured!
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise