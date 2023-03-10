Sign up
Photo 904
A Bowl Full Of Blue Beads P3106868
For Rainbow2023 - blue and March23words - blue beads.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3990
photos
196
followers
112
following
247% complete
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
66
67
902
68
903
247
69
904
Views
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th March 2023 8:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
beads
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
