Photo 908
A Battered Dandelion Clock ....P3147147
For Rainbow2023 - orange and march23words - orange o'clock.
I was hoping for a perfect dandelion on an orange background but this rather battered specimen was all that I could find I the garden.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3999
photos
196
followers
111
following
248% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th March 2023 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
o'clock
,
dandelion.
,
theme-depth
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
