Photo 2959
Bedhead
This poor dandelion looked like it had a rough night - but what are they doing out already anyway?
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6584
photos
306
followers
139
following
810% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
1st February 2020 3:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
flower
dandelion
for2020
KWind
ace
Wonderful textures and bokeh! I like your title too!
February 7th, 2020
