Previous
Photo 4252
One Large Puddle!
This is usually a green field, but after all the rain we've had, it turned into a large puddle with great reflections of the trees on the other side of the walking trail
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4252
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
rain
