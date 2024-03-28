Previous
Wonder Who was more Curious? by milaniet
Wonder Who was more Curious?

We've been seeing the deer in groups lately while walking - this bunch didn't turn and run immediately - seemed to be checking us out. Still staying back by the trees though.
Milanie

Linda Godwin
Spectacular showing! Safety in numbers maybe.
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a wonderful capture!
March 28th, 2024  
