Such Unusual Markings by milaniet
Photo 4254

Such Unusual Markings

BOB. Sorry for using so many of the tulips from Garvan Gardens - Have been sick all week and not even picked up a camera - just a nasty head cold I think.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Milanie

Beverley ace
Sooo pretty, yes I agree very unusual… special.
Be good to yourself and rest!
March 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how beautiful! Stunning really. Hope you feel better soon.
March 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
they look translucent.
March 29th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Oh my goodness, the lighting is luminous!
March 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
These are stunning!! Hope you get to feeling better
March 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous flowers and capture. Hope you are right and will soon be feeling better.
March 29th, 2024  
