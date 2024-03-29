Sign up
Previous
Photo 4254
Such Unusual Markings
BOB. Sorry for using so many of the tulips from Garvan Gardens - Have been sick all week and not even picked up a camera - just a nasty head cold I think.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Milanie
Tags
nature
,
tulips
,
garvanwoodlandgardens
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty, yes I agree very unusual… special.
Be good to yourself and rest!
March 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how beautiful! Stunning really. Hope you feel better soon.
March 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
they look translucent.
March 29th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Oh my goodness, the lighting is luminous!
March 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
These are stunning!! Hope you get to feeling better
March 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous flowers and capture. Hope you are right and will soon be feeling better.
March 29th, 2024
Be good to yourself and rest!