A Gentle Trickle by milaniet
Photo 4248

A Gentle Trickle

I imagine the trickling sound of the water falling over the rocks is quite a bit louder today. It has been raining hard since last night - cold and miserable.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice water movement
March 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely soft water flows. This looks wonderful on black.
March 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 25th, 2024  
essiesue
Lovely. I can almost hear it. fav
March 25th, 2024  
