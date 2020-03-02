Sign up
Photo 2983
Roy G Biv
And here's the Roy (red) for rainbow March. Was having trouble finding any red then passed a maple tree just starting to bud out. Found my red
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
2
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6614
photos
301
followers
139
following
817% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
4th March 2020 1:27pm
Tags
red
,
bud
,
maple
,
rainbow2020
Sharon Lee
ace
nice red capture... great texture
March 2nd, 2020
Barb
ace
So brilliantly red! Our world over here in my part of Montana is pretty grey and drab this winter. Not even any lingering snow to brighten things up. :-(
March 2nd, 2020
