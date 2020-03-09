Sign up
Photo 2990
Red as a Red Red Rose
Our local grocery store (our only grocery store) got a shipment of these tiny roses in yesterday and was selling them 3/$10. They were all gone by this afternoon. Glad I spotted them early and bought one.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6621
photos
301
followers
139
following
819% complete
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Views
0
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th March 2020 12:48pm
Tags
red
,
nature
,
rose
,
rainbow2020
