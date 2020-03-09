Previous
Red as a Red Red Rose by milaniet
Red as a Red Red Rose

Our local grocery store (our only grocery store) got a shipment of these tiny roses in yesterday and was selling them 3/$10. They were all gone by this afternoon. Glad I spotted them early and bought one.
