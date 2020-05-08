Sign up
Photo 3050
We Need Smell-A-Vision
The path around the creek - where I try to walk daily - smells so good right now. Had to sniff it out to see what was creating that wonderful scent. Taken a few days ago as the winds were 25mph nearly all day - didn't do much walking.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6691
photos
293
followers
141
following
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th May 2020 2:56pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
Kaylynn
That is so beautiful and soft. I love the framing around it. Spring in a picture.
May 9th, 2020
