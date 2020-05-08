Previous
We Need Smell-A-Vision by milaniet
Photo 3050

We Need Smell-A-Vision

The path around the creek - where I try to walk daily - smells so good right now. Had to sniff it out to see what was creating that wonderful scent. Taken a few days ago as the winds were 25mph nearly all day - didn't do much walking.
8th May 2020

Milanie

@milaniet
Milanie
Photo Details

Kaylynn
That is so beautiful and soft. I love the framing around it. Spring in a picture.
May 9th, 2020  
