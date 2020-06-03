Sign up
Photo 3076
So What Do You Think? Do I Pass?
Been a while since I've seen a mockingbird land close by and stay put. Got lucky today. Don't see quite as many as I use to around here.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6722
photos
296
followers
143
following
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
,
30dayswild2020
