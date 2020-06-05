Sign up
Photo 3078
Brightening the Day
BOB. Between the intermittent heavy rain showers and the high humidity didn't get much walking. But it sure left pretty flowers with the rain drops. Love the black eyed susans.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6726
photos
296
followers
143
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
blackeyedsusan
,
30dayswild2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love seeing these along the roadside. Pretty shot!
June 6th, 2020
