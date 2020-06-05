Previous
Brightening the Day by milaniet
Photo 3078

Brightening the Day

BOB. Between the intermittent heavy rain showers and the high humidity didn't get much walking. But it sure left pretty flowers with the rain drops. Love the black eyed susans.
5th June 2020

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love seeing these along the roadside. Pretty shot!
June 6th, 2020  
