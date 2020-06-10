Previous
Not Really Wild - But Oh So Pretty by milaniet
Not Really Wild - But Oh So Pretty

This neighbor is the queen of flower gardens and she so willingly lets me wander up and shoot whatever is blooming. Her day lilies line the driveway in several colors.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful close up.
June 11th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Great close up so rich and vibrant
June 11th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous close up!
June 11th, 2020  
