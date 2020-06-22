Previous
Just Look at that Sipper! by milaniet
Photo 3095

Just Look at that Sipper!

BOB. Just one more night of shots from my hummingbird feast - may have to make another trip to the mountain - they were such fun to watch.
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful tongue. Do you know what kind of hummers they are?
June 23rd, 2020  
