Photo 3107
Happy Birthday, America
New camera arrived just in time to try out last night. Ozark celebrated on the 3rd this year. Found a spot with not another person around, and after missing the first 5 minutes finding that angle, caught the rest behind the hospital above the river.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
8
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6782
photos
295
followers
147
following
851% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd July 2020 10:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
fireworks
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful! Yay for your new camera. Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautiful capture!! Beautiful sight.
July 5th, 2020
Taffy
ace
SO well done! I was thinking of going into my archives as I'm really missing a fireworks shot for today. Lucky you to have been able to find a safe spot and see them in person.
July 5th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
Great way to initiate your new camera. Love the photo. You can even see the smoke.
July 5th, 2020
Sand Lily
Great shot. My attempts at this don't usually turn out.
July 5th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Well done. Hope you enjoy your new camera. It came quickly
July 5th, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Yeah! Great job at capturing this burst! I don't know if we'll get to see any fireworks tonight since all the local displays have been canceled.
July 5th, 2020
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous! Fav
July 5th, 2020
