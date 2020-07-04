Previous
Happy Birthday, America by milaniet
Photo 3107

Happy Birthday, America

New camera arrived just in time to try out last night. Ozark celebrated on the 3rd this year. Found a spot with not another person around, and after missing the first 5 minutes finding that angle, caught the rest behind the hospital above the river.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful! Yay for your new camera. Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Beautiful capture!! Beautiful sight.
July 5th, 2020  
Taffy ace
SO well done! I was thinking of going into my archives as I'm really missing a fireworks shot for today. Lucky you to have been able to find a safe spot and see them in person.
July 5th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Great way to initiate your new camera. Love the photo. You can even see the smoke.
July 5th, 2020  
Sand Lily
Great shot. My attempts at this don't usually turn out.
July 5th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Well done. Hope you enjoy your new camera. It came quickly
July 5th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Yeah! Great job at capturing this burst! I don't know if we'll get to see any fireworks tonight since all the local displays have been canceled.
July 5th, 2020  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous! Fav
July 5th, 2020  
