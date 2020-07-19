Sign up
Photo 3122
Go Native
As you approach the front door of the Forest Service here in Ozark, you walk through this eye-catching sight which has the big sign "Go Native". They sure did!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
susan
,
black-eyed
