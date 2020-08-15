Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3149
Almost There
This one appealed to me because of the red reflection from the feeder on the hummingbird's chest. He was just a few feet from landing.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
3
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6839
photos
294
followers
152
following
862% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th August 2020 11:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
marlboromaam
ace
Amazing! Such a great capture!
August 16th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
What sorcery is this?!
August 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice action shot
August 16th, 2020
