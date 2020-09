Our Quiet Little Spot

When Jerik and I want to be outside where no one else is around we walk (about 1/2 mile+) over to this area that has a big gravel pile and these lovely wildflowers growing under the trees. Thought this made a better picture than me running up and down the gravel pile to his "Run Gigi" 12 times (by actual count). Not too bad considering 2 weeks from now I'll turn 82. Think this boy is keeping me young. :)