Photo 3341
The Old Country Church
Since I'm staying with the idea of lines in architecture this week, I thought the simplicity of these lines fit very well for the old country church. Came across this on a back road not often traveled.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
architecture
,
for2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely in monochrome
February 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great find. Beautiful shot
February 24th, 2021
