The Old Country Church by milaniet
The Old Country Church

Since I'm staying with the idea of lines in architecture this week, I thought the simplicity of these lines fit very well for the old country church. Came across this on a back road not often traveled.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Milanie

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely in monochrome
February 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great find. Beautiful shot
February 24th, 2021  
