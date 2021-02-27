Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3345
Bricktown Brewery
Better on black. About three blocks from the Historic District in Ft. Smith, I noticed this building on the main street through town. Love the repeating lines and arches and no cars parked in front of it.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
3341
2258
3342
2259
3343
2260
3344
3345
2
2
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
3rd February 2021 10:15am
b&w
architecture
brewery
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful old building! I am really loving your black and white shots, Milanie. Nicely done!
February 27th, 2021
Jean
ace
just love those arches
February 27th, 2021
