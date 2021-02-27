Previous
Bricktown Brewery by milaniet
Photo 3345

Bricktown Brewery

Better on black. About three blocks from the Historic District in Ft. Smith, I noticed this building on the main street through town. Love the repeating lines and arches and no cars parked in front of it.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful old building! I am really loving your black and white shots, Milanie. Nicely done!
February 27th, 2021  
Jean ace
just love those arches
February 27th, 2021  
