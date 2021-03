Is It Going to Fall?

Not what I planned on today but since this week is about me, this fits. Not supposed to walk much (any - according to the doctor - planter fasciitis) so drove out to the Mulberry River to see what I could enjoy close to the car. Walked down to the river and sat on the rocks close to the water - so calming. Noticed this cairn someone had built downstream a little and thought it would fit well for this week. Just desaturated the water - otherwise SOOC