Photo 3444
The Last of Ruth's Garden
And what I tried to do in less than 10 minutes at the computer. Would love to have been able to shoot lower, but that's not in the foreseeable futue. But I enjoyed. I like it on black.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th June 2021 10:19am
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
daisies
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very artistic mono!
June 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
wonderful processing.
June 22nd, 2021
Linda Godwin
on Black brings out the detail, very artsy
June 22nd, 2021
