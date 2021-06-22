Previous
The Last of Ruth's Garden by milaniet
The Last of Ruth's Garden

And what I tried to do in less than 10 minutes at the computer. Would love to have been able to shoot lower, but that's not in the foreseeable futue. But I enjoyed. I like it on black.
22nd June 2021

Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very artistic mono!
June 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful processing.
June 22nd, 2021  
Linda Godwin
on Black brings out the detail, very artsy
June 22nd, 2021  
