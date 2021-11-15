Previous
Next
They're Back! by milaniet
Photo 3571

They're Back!

Nice enlarged. Did I mention that I love my camera? This was shot on the far side of the river (that's the lock of the dam behind him) while I was on the other bank. I was really tickled to catch him in flight.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
978% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise