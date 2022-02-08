Previous
Almost Like Icy Fingers by milaniet
Almost Like Icy Fingers

Another one from last week when I tried to catch the frost. Temperatures were well below freezing, but not as much frost as I'd hoped. When I tried to lighten this a little (it was pretty cloudy) I blew out the whites too much
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Lou Ann ace
A lovely macro.
February 9th, 2022  
Velina
Stunning close up
February 9th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Can feel the cold
February 9th, 2022  
