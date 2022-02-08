Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3641
Almost Like Icy Fingers
Another one from last week when I tried to catch the frost. Temperatures were well below freezing, but not as much frost as I'd hoped. When I tried to lighten this a little (it was pretty cloudy) I blew out the whites too much
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7480
photos
294
followers
177
following
997% complete
View this month »
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
Latest from all albums
3637
3638
2345
3639
2346
3640
2347
3641
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st February 2022 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
frost
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely macro.
February 9th, 2022
Velina
Stunning close up
February 9th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Can feel the cold
February 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close