Photo 3696
Not Showing His Colors
Love catching the scissortails - gloomy day - off and on rain - so thought this processing would be suitable.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7597
photos
292
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th April 2023 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
Mags
ace
So nice!!! I never see these around here.
April 16th, 2022
