Not Showing His Colors by milaniet
Photo 3696

Not Showing His Colors

Love catching the scissortails - gloomy day - off and on rain - so thought this processing would be suitable.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
So nice!!! I never see these around here.
April 16th, 2022  
