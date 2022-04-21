Sign up
Photo 3701
Dogwoods are in Bloom
In spite of the briars and possible "creatures" I went off the path and managed to get down by the little stream where there were two wild dogwoods.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
3
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th January 2022 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
dogwood
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 21st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the light on the leaves and looks truly lovely on black. Fav!
April 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 21st, 2022
