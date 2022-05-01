Previous
Can't Pass One By by milaniet
Photo 3711

Can't Pass One By

As I was a little late starting my walk today, I was surprised to find some dew on this dandelion - glad I spotted it. BOB
1st May 2022

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture, well spotted.
May 1st, 2022  
