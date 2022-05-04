Sign up
Photo 3714
The Tiniest of Tiny
Found out that this was called a Doves Foot Cranesbill - from the Geranium family. They're just barely over 1/4" wide and grow so low that I think the mowers just don't reach them!
4th May 2022
4th May 22
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st May 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
nomowmay-22
,
dovesfootcranesbill
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely detail & DOF!
May 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super find and wonderful shot!
May 4th, 2022
