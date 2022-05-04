Previous
Next
The Tiniest of Tiny by milaniet
Photo 3714

The Tiniest of Tiny

Found out that this was called a Doves Foot Cranesbill - from the Geranium family. They're just barely over 1/4" wide and grow so low that I think the mowers just don't reach them!
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1017% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely detail & DOF!
May 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super find and wonderful shot!
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise