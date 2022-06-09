Sign up
Photo 3750
His Song Carries Quite a Distance
BOB. Couldn't get too close, but sure could hear him as though I were standing right next to him. He was so enjoying that hour without rain. Good day today, then back to rain.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Anne Pancella
ace
Classic shot!
June 9th, 2022
Bucktree
Love the Meadowlark song.
June 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this gorgeous bird, his claws almost look like the barbed wire.
June 9th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Awesome catch!! I can hear him just looking at this image.
June 9th, 2022
