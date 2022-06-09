Previous
His Song Carries Quite a Distance by milaniet
His Song Carries Quite a Distance

BOB. Couldn't get too close, but sure could hear him as though I were standing right next to him. He was so enjoying that hour without rain. Good day today, then back to rain.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Anne Pancella ace
Classic shot!
June 9th, 2022  
Bucktree
Love the Meadowlark song.
June 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of this gorgeous bird, his claws almost look like the barbed wire.
June 9th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Awesome catch!! I can hear him just looking at this image.
June 9th, 2022  
