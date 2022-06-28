Previous
Definitely Worth Waking Early For by milaniet
Photo 3769

Definitely Worth Waking Early For

Another BOB. Not a big full sky sunrise, but this area pointed northeast was just lovely. Imagine the folks on I-40 really enjoyed a treat today.
28th June 2022

Milanie

Julie Ryan
That is beautiful
June 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great colors!
June 28th, 2022  
