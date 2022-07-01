Sign up
Photo 3772
The End of that Magnolia
Finally got one down low enough that I could get a shot. This may be the last shot for a bit - unless there's something of interest before 7a.m. Temperatures this whole next week in the 100's - before the heat index.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
magnolia
Mags
ace
Neat processing! Stay inside and be cool. I know what the temps and heat index feel like and it ain't nice.
July 2nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that is hot!
This looks beautiful on black!
July 2nd, 2022
This looks beautiful on black!