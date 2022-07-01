Previous
The End of that Magnolia by milaniet
The End of that Magnolia

Finally got one down low enough that I could get a shot. This may be the last shot for a bit - unless there's something of interest before 7a.m. Temperatures this whole next week in the 100's - before the heat index.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Neat processing! Stay inside and be cool. I know what the temps and heat index feel like and it ain't nice.
July 2nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is hot!
This looks beautiful on black!
July 2nd, 2022  
