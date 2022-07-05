Previous
The Rest of Ozark's Celebration by milaniet
Photo 3776

The Rest of Ozark's Celebration

While not as long this year (prices, I imagine) the fireworks were every bit as beautiful. Got a couple of decent shots, but still need lots of practice - this once a year thing doesn't retain!
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

*lynn ace
fabulous!
July 5th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
July 5th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Fantàstic
July 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Spectacular capture.
July 5th, 2022  
