Photo 3779
Early Morning Lighting
Pretty much sooc - found a low one on the only magnolia tree I know around here and loved the way you got the effect of peeking inside (which I guess is basically what my camera did!)
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7745
photos
287
followers
162
following
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
5th July 2022 6:24am
Tags
nature
,
magnolia
Linda Godwin
Very Nice!!
July 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super close up and details
July 8th, 2022
George
ace
Stunning macro - I love it!
July 8th, 2022
Autumn
ace
Pretty! I love that warm light and the way it hits so pink.
July 8th, 2022
