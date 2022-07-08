Previous
Early Morning Lighting by milaniet
Photo 3779

Early Morning Lighting

Pretty much sooc - found a low one on the only magnolia tree I know around here and loved the way you got the effect of peeking inside (which I guess is basically what my camera did!)
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Linda Godwin
Very Nice!!
July 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super close up and details
July 8th, 2022  
George ace
Stunning macro - I love it!
July 8th, 2022  
Autumn ace
Pretty! I love that warm light and the way it hits so pink.
July 8th, 2022  
