Photo 3782
Hanging in There
That's the way I feel right now. That's why I'm using one I took last week when things were calmer - and hopefully they will be again soon. I do like Queen Anne's Lace though.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
1
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
nature
flower
queenanne'slace
Jeremy Cross
Fabulous photo
July 11th, 2022
jackie edwards
Seems to be something going on around every corner. Love the hug this plant is giving itself...a lesson for us
July 11th, 2022
