Hanging in There by milaniet
Hanging in There

That's the way I feel right now. That's why I'm using one I took last week when things were calmer - and hopefully they will be again soon. I do like Queen Anne's Lace though.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Milanie

Jeremy Cross ace
Fabulous photo
July 11th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Seems to be something going on around every corner. Love the hug this plant is giving itself...a lesson for us
July 11th, 2022  
