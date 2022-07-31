Previous
Where Fresh Water Meets Salt Water by milaniet
Photo 3802

From the number of boats out there, I imagine the fish must like the joining of the waters, too. That's the Columbia River meeting the Pacific Ocean. This finishes my trip to Oregon.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Milanie

Mags ace
Beautiful view!
July 31st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a glorious spot
July 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely spot & it looks as if you a great trip!
July 31st, 2022  
