Photo 3802
Where Fresh Water Meets Salt Water
From the number of boats out there, I imagine the fish must like the joining of the waters, too. That's the Columbia River meeting the Pacific Ocean. This finishes my trip to Oregon.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7768
photos
288
followers
159
following
1041% complete
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th July 2022 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
oregon
,
columbiariver
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
July 31st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a glorious spot
July 31st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely spot & it looks as if you a great trip!
July 31st, 2022
