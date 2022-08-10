Previous
Before the Day Heats Up! by milaniet
Photo 3812

Before the Day Heats Up!

BOB, I really appreciate that curve in the road as you turn east on my morning walk - if there's any color at all and you're there early enough, you can usually get somewhat of a sunrise shot.
10th August 2022

Milanie

Mags
Gorgeous color and I love the silhouetted tree.
August 12th, 2022  
Lou Ann
This is stunning on black!
August 12th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Very nice sunrise!
August 12th, 2022  
