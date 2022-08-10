Sign up
Photo 3812
Before the Day Heats Up!
BOB, I really appreciate that curve in the road as you turn east on my morning walk - if there's any color at all and you're there early enough, you can usually get somewhat of a sunrise shot.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7780
photos
286
followers
159
following
1044% complete
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2022 6:33am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color and I love the silhouetted tree.
August 12th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
This is stunning on black!
August 12th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice sunrise!
August 12th, 2022
