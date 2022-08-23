Previous
Give it a Twist and Around She'll Go by milaniet
Give it a Twist and Around She'll Go

Or at least that's what it always makes me think when I see one of these Passion Flowers. They are the oddest looking flowers!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous wiggly blooms!
August 23rd, 2022  
Sand Lily ace
I see what you mean. I have never seen one before.
August 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom!
August 24th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are fascinating. Lovely capture!
August 24th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful dancer skirt
August 24th, 2022  
