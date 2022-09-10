Previous
Sunset at Twin Sisters by milaniet
Sunset at Twin Sisters

We took one last trip back up to Makoshika State Park just before dusk hoping for some sunset color. There was just enough to make nice silhouettes. Be back home tomorrow and hope to get caught up next week.
10th September 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Allison Maltese ace
What a lovely way to end the day.
September 11th, 2022  
KWind ace
Pretty!
September 11th, 2022  
Rick ace
Beautiful view across there. Great capture. Need to send you some of our clouds. :-)
September 11th, 2022  
Erika ace
Very pretty.
September 11th, 2022  
