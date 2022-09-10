Sign up
Photo 3843
Sunset at Twin Sisters
We took one last trip back up to Makoshika State Park just before dusk hoping for some sunset color. There was just enough to make nice silhouettes. Be back home tomorrow and hope to get caught up next week.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
4
1
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7812
photos
288
followers
160
following
1052% complete
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th September 2022 8:16pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
montana
Allison Maltese
What a lovely way to end the day.
September 11th, 2022
KWind
Pretty!
September 11th, 2022
Rick
Beautiful view across there. Great capture. Need to send you some of our clouds. :-)
September 11th, 2022
Erika
Very pretty.
September 11th, 2022
