Looking Closer at the Mulberry by milaniet
Looking Closer at the Mulberry

This was taken several miles east of the one I posted yesterday - a closer look at the beauty of the Mulberry River. To my right is a wonderful restaurant open weekends with this window view all across the back.
2nd November 2022

Milanie

