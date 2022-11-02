Sign up
Photo 3896
Looking Closer at the Mulberry
This was taken several miles east of the one I posted yesterday - a closer look at the beauty of the Mulberry River. To my right is a wonderful restaurant open weekends with this window view all across the back.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7867
photos
285
followers
159
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th October 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fall
,
mulberryriver
