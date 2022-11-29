Previous
Next
Looking Up the Creek by milaniet
Photo 3923

Looking Up the Creek

BOB. This one's for Mags @marlboromaam - in camera black & white. Been saying I had to try that . This is from the same bridge as yesterdays shot looking at the small creek.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zenobia Southcombe
I really love the composition and monochrome treatment here, great atmosphere.
November 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise