Photo 3923
Looking Up the Creek
BOB. This one's for Mags
@marlboromaam
- in camera black & white. Been saying I had to try that . This is from the same bridge as yesterdays shot looking at the small creek.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7896
photos
288
followers
162
following
1074% complete
11
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
29th November 2022 1:34pm
b&w
,
nature
,
trees
Zenobia Southcombe
I really love the composition and monochrome treatment here, great atmosphere.
November 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 29th, 2022
