Almost a Fogscape by milaniet
Photo 3991

Almost a Fogscape

You had more visability on the land, but nearly none on the water - liked the eerie sight of the bridge west of me. Can just barely see the reflections.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Milanie

Dawn ace
A lovely foggy scape
February 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I do love a foggy landscape, so soft and mysterious
February 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful weather capture!
February 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful foggy capture of the bridge.
February 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love fogscapes
February 21st, 2023  
