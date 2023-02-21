Sign up
Photo 3991
Almost a Fogscape
You had more visability on the land, but nearly none on the water - liked the eerie sight of the bridge west of me. Can just barely see the reflections.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
5
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7964
photos
282
followers
165
following
1093% complete
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Tags
b&w
,
fog
,
landscape
,
for2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely foggy scape
February 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I do love a foggy landscape, so soft and mysterious
February 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful weather capture!
February 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful foggy capture of the bridge.
February 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Love fogscapes
February 21st, 2023
