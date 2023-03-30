Sign up
Photo 4028
Trailing Behind
I never even noticed the babies until I put this on the computer. Was waiting for the two geese to clear the water grass - what a neat surprise.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
geese
,
goslings
