Trailing Behind by milaniet
Photo 4028

Trailing Behind

I never even noticed the babies until I put this on the computer. Was waiting for the two geese to clear the water grass - what a neat surprise.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
