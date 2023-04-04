Sign up
Photo 4033
More Street Art
The Ozark Streets & Beautification Committee sponsored a little Pocket Park (actually an alley between two rows of building) in downtown. One of our talented artists dressed up the side without the shrubs.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
2
Tags
street-art
,
street-art-3
Linda Godwin
The artist is very talented!
April 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is dramatic!
April 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks really lovely, what a pleasure to walk down one of these alleys.
April 4th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
This really appeals, love the artwork,fav
April 4th, 2023
