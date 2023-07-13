Previous
Light in the Woods by milaniet
Light in the Woods

You can't believe how far back these yellow flower went in the woods. It looks like the road was cut right through the wooded mountain side as the flowers and trees were on both sides. Quite a sight.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, such a lovely sight.
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to see all these yellow daisy flowers growing wild !
July 13th, 2023  
