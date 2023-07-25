Sign up
Photo 4130
Welcome Drops for the Little Flower
BOB. It seemed humid enough to find some spiderwebs - but guess not. All I could find were these tiny droplets in the center of the tickseed and thought they looked pretty.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
dewdrops
,
tickseed
Carole Sandford
So beautiful!
July 25th, 2023
Mags
Pretty little flower and water drops.
July 25th, 2023
Larry Steager
Very nice.
July 25th, 2023
