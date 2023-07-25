Previous
Welcome Drops for the Little Flower by milaniet
Photo 4130

Welcome Drops for the Little Flower

BOB. It seemed humid enough to find some spiderwebs - but guess not. All I could find were these tiny droplets in the center of the tickseed and thought they looked pretty.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Pretty little flower and water drops.
July 25th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
July 25th, 2023  
