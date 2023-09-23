Previous
Unusual Plant - Unusual Name by milaniet
Unusual Plant - Unusual Name

Had never noticed this one before - I think it's called Wooly Croton - as usual, the raindrops caught my attention.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Allison Maltese ace
A wonderful dewy capture. I don't know this one either.
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot with all the rain-drops!
September 23rd, 2023  
Helene ace
Beautiful.
Fav
September 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh how pretty
September 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice capture.
September 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
You are so named the waterdroplet queen.
September 23rd, 2023  
