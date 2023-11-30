Sign up
Photo 4173
Mockingbird in the Fog
Haven't caught many bird shots lately - just noticed this one along the river bank and was happy that he stayed still.
30th November 2023
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
16
6
7
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
29th November 2023 9:03am
Tags
nature
bird
fog
mockingbird
KV
ace
What a beauty and all puffed up. Terrific shot Milanie.
November 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of this beautiful little bird .. I had heard of a mocking bird ,but had never seen one. Fav
November 30th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is really lovely
November 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super focus, details
November 30th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous mockingbird!
November 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
December 1st, 2023
