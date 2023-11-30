Previous
Mockingbird in the Fog by milaniet
Mockingbird in the Fog

Haven't caught many bird shots lately - just noticed this one along the river bank and was happy that he stayed still.
Milanie

@milaniet
KV ace
What a beauty and all puffed up. Terrific shot Milanie.
November 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of this beautiful little bird .. I had heard of a mocking bird ,but had never seen one. Fav
November 30th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is really lovely
November 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Super focus, details
November 30th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous mockingbird!
November 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
December 1st, 2023  
