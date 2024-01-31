Sign up
Previous
Photo 4196
The Outcast
BOB. Finishing up (well maybe) my pelican shots from this week. They were such fun to watch.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
6
7
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8180
photos
252
followers
165
following
1149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th January 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
pelican
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
January 31st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very nice on black Milanie!
January 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Geez! It looks like a choreographed ballet!
January 31st, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful. They look like very social birds, they seem to stay in groups. I had always imagined them to be more solitary
January 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture -love the huddle together and the one in flight - looks delightful on black - A big fav !
January 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a great shot!
January 31st, 2024
