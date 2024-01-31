Previous
The Outcast by milaniet
The Outcast

BOB. Finishing up (well maybe) my pelican shots from this week. They were such fun to watch.
31st January 2024

Milanie

ace
@milaniet

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 31st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow very nice on black Milanie!
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Geez! It looks like a choreographed ballet!
January 31st, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful. They look like very social birds, they seem to stay in groups. I had always imagined them to be more solitary
January 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture -love the huddle together and the one in flight - looks delightful on black - A big fav !
January 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a great shot!
January 31st, 2024  
