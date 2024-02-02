Sign up
Photo 4198
Waiting for the Bass Boats
After years of pulling up on a muddy bank, the local bass club raised money - and convinced the Corps of Engineers - to let them build a boating dock in the inlet. From there it's just 3 minutes to the Arkansas River
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8182
photos
251
followers
165
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st February 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boatdock
Mags
ace
Very nice dock and convenient trip to the river.
February 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good leading line.
February 2nd, 2024
