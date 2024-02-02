Previous
Waiting for the Bass Boats by milaniet
Photo 4198

Waiting for the Bass Boats

After years of pulling up on a muddy bank, the local bass club raised money - and convinced the Corps of Engineers - to let them build a boating dock in the inlet. From there it's just 3 minutes to the Arkansas River
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice dock and convenient trip to the river.
February 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good leading line.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise